<p>Fuel efficient one owner accident free little SUV - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>One owner</p><p>Rear view camera</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>USB ports</p><p>Touch screen media</p><p>Apple Car play</p><p>Android auto</p><p>A/C</p><p>Height adjustable drivers seat</p><p>Telescoping steering wheel</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Auto lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p>

2019 Chevrolet Trax

116,715 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 3GNCJKSB2KL312807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient one owner accident free little SUV - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

One owner

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB ports

Touch screen media

Apple Car play

Android auto

A/C

Height adjustable drivers seat

Telescoping steering wheel

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing options and extended warranties available.

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
