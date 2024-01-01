$14,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax
Fwd 4dr Ls
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,715 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel efficient one owner accident free little SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
One owner
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
USB ports
Touch screen media
Apple Car play
Android auto
A/C
Height adjustable drivers seat
Telescoping steering wheel
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing options and extended warranties available.
