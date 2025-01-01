Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2019 Dodge Durango GT is the perfect blend of muscle, luxury, and modern tech. Dressed in White Knuckle paint and riding on bold 20-inch satin carbon aluminum wheels with performance tires, this all-wheel-drive SUV means business. Under the hood, a 3.6L Pentastar V6 delivers smooth power with impressive efficiency, matched to an 8-speed automatic transmission for confident driving in all conditions. Inside, youll find black leather and suede seats with perforated inserts that are both sporty and comfortable. The cabin feels upscale, featuring heated front and second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable front seats with memory functions. The second-row captains chairs and a foldable third row offer flexible 6-passenger seating. Tech lovers will appreciate the Uconnect 4C NAV system with an 8.4 touchscreen, built-in navigation, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Theres convenience at every turn with remote start, a power liftgate, multiple USB ports, and even illuminated rear cup holders. Safety doesnt take a backseat either, with features like Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, a rearview camera, and rear parking aid.

2019 Dodge Durango

99,607 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Dodge Durango

GT | Nav System |

Watch This Vehicle
12492436

2019 Dodge Durango

GT | Nav System |

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 12492436
  2. 12492436
  3. 12492436
  4. 12492436
  5. 12492436
  6. 12492436
  7. 12492436
  8. 12492436
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,607KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG7KC663527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SG230089B
  • Mileage 99,607 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Dodge Durango GT is the perfect blend of muscle, luxury, and modern tech. Dressed in White Knuckle paint and riding on bold 20-inch satin carbon aluminum wheels with performance tires, this all-wheel-drive SUV means business. Under the hood, a 3.6L Pentastar V6 delivers smooth power with impressive efficiency, matched to an 8-speed automatic transmission for confident driving in all conditions. Inside, you'll find black leather and suede seats with perforated inserts that are both sporty and comfortable. The cabin feels upscale, featuring heated front and second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable front seats with memory functions. The second-row captain's chairs and a foldable third row offer flexible 6-passenger seating. Tech lovers will appreciate the Uconnect 4C NAV system with an 8.4 touchscreen, built-in navigation, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. There's convenience at every turn with remote start, a power liftgate, multiple USB ports, and even illuminated rear cup holders. Safety doesn't take a backseat either, with features like Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, a rearview camera, and rear parking aid.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali | Tech Pkg | for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali | Tech Pkg | 109,157 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback | Heated Mirrors | for sale in Orillia, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback | Heated Mirrors | 78,180 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country | Bose Audio | for sale in Orillia, ON
2025 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country | Bose Audio | 307 KM $107,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2019 Dodge Durango