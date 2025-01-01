$29,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Durango
GT | Nav System |
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SG230089B
- Mileage 99,607 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Dodge Durango GT is the perfect blend of muscle, luxury, and modern tech. Dressed in White Knuckle paint and riding on bold 20-inch satin carbon aluminum wheels with performance tires, this all-wheel-drive SUV means business. Under the hood, a 3.6L Pentastar V6 delivers smooth power with impressive efficiency, matched to an 8-speed automatic transmission for confident driving in all conditions. Inside, you'll find black leather and suede seats with perforated inserts that are both sporty and comfortable. The cabin feels upscale, featuring heated front and second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable front seats with memory functions. The second-row captain's chairs and a foldable third row offer flexible 6-passenger seating. Tech lovers will appreciate the Uconnect 4C NAV system with an 8.4 touchscreen, built-in navigation, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. There's convenience at every turn with remote start, a power liftgate, multiple USB ports, and even illuminated rear cup holders. Safety doesn't take a backseat either, with features like Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, a rearview camera, and rear parking aid.
