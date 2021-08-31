2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Beautiful, one owner, low kilometre, fuel efficient, loaded GT minivan - Sold certified and available now
High Value features:
One owner
Low kilometre
Econ driving mode
Full Stow-N-Go
Remote start
Rearview camera, Blind-Spot Alert & Backup sensors
Black alloys & tint
Navigation
Power sliding doors & tailgate
DVD player
Leather interior, heated seats & steering wheel
Bluetooth, USB, Satellite radio, touchscreen media
Dual climate control & rear heat/air
Power seats
Power locks, windows, mirrors, Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
