2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

22,898 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

GT, ONE OWNER, LOW KMS, LOADED

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,898KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG9KR710033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 22,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, one owner, low kilometre, fuel efficient, loaded GT minivan - Sold certified and available now

 

High Value features:

 

One owner

Low kilometre

Econ driving mode

Full Stow-N-Go

Remote start

Rearview camera, Blind-Spot Alert & Backup sensors

Black alloys & tint

Navigation

Power sliding doors & tailgate

DVD player

Leather interior, heated seats & steering wheel

Bluetooth, USB, Satellite radio, touchscreen media

Dual climate control & rear heat/air

Power seats

Power locks, windows, mirrors, Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

