Recent Arrival! Gray 2019 Ford Escape SE 4D Sport Utility FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2019 Ford Escape

96,605 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

SE FWD | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

2019 Ford Escape

SE FWD | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,605KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0GD0KUB15070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # RG119230A
  • Mileage 96,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Gray 2019 Ford Escape SE 4D Sport Utility FWD
6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-XXXX

705-329-2000

1-800-308-CHEV
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2019 Ford Escape