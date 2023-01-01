$21,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE FWD | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # RG119230A
- Mileage 96,605 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Gray 2019 Ford Escape SE 4D Sport Utility FWD
6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
