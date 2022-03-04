$44,995+ tax & licensing
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
705-329-2000
2019 Ford Explorer
Sport SPORT 4WD 3RD ROW LEATHER ROOF NAV LOADED LOW KMS
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
65,356KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8580782
- Stock #: NR250293A
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT8KGA47622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Black 2019 Ford Explorer Sport 4D Sport Utility 4WD
6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9