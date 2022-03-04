Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

65,356 KM

Details

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Sport SPORT 4WD 3RD ROW LEATHER ROOF NAV LOADED LOW KMS

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,356KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8580782
  • Stock #: NR250293A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT8KGA47622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Black 2019 Ford Explorer Sport 4D Sport Utility 4WD
6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
