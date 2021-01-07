Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

45,147 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Limited ELEVATION EDITION 5.3L V8 4X4 REAR CAM 20" WHEELS

Location

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

45,147KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6589489
  • Stock #: 2021377A
  • VIN: 2GTV2LEC1K1224969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Black 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Base Double Cab 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

