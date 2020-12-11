Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 2500

27,429 KM

Details Description Features

$75,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

HD Denali 2500HD DENALI DIESEL ROOF NAV HEATED/COOLED SEATS

Location

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

27,429KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 2021204A
  • VIN: 1GT12SEY7KF224455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Leather. Black 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4D Crew Cab 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

