2019 GMC Terrain

37,137 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD 2.0L ROOF NAV ADAPT CRUISE POWER LIFTGATE

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD 2.0L ROOF NAV ADAPT CRUISE POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,137KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6589495
  • Stock #: 6573
  • VIN: 3GKALVEX3KL270204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Receive one no-charge oil change with the purchase of this Certified Pre-Owned vehicle! Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

