Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

65,638 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport CVT,LOW KM'S,ECON,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sport CVT,LOW KM'S,ECON,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1686239876
  2. 1686239875
  3. 1686239876
  4. 1686239875
  5. 1686239873
  6. 1686239875
  7. 1686239871
  8. 1686239876
  9. 1686239865
  10. 1686239874
  11. 1686239870
  12. 1686239872
  13. 1686239872
  14. 1686239871
  15. 1686239860
  16. 1686239858
  17. 1686239867
  18. 1686239867
  19. 1686239862
  20. 1686239871
  21. 1686239872
  22. 1686239869
  23. 1686239869
  24. 1686239863
  25. 1686239872
  26. 1686239852
  27. 1686239868
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
65,638KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10043718
  • VIN: SHHFK7H48KU302157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,638 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp & stylish low kilometer fuel efficient Civic hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

Econ

Remote start

Rear view camera

Road departure mitigation system

Forward collision warning system

Lane change camera

Adaptive cruise control

Power sunroof

Bluetooth

USB port

Heated seats

Dual climate control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 14,057 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Juke 5dr...
 120,730 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 130,723 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory