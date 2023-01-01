$28,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2019 Honda Civic
Sport CVT,LOW KM'S,ECON,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10043718
- VIN: SHHFK7H48KU302157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,638 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp & stylish low kilometer fuel efficient Civic hatchback - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
Econ
Remote start
Rear view camera
Road departure mitigation system
Forward collision warning system
Lane change camera
Adaptive cruise control
Power sunroof
Bluetooth
USB port
Heated seats
Dual climate control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.