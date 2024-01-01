$22,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
LX CVT, LOW KM'S, ECON, H/SEATS, R/V CAM
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,713 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2019 Honda Civic LX CVT, available now at Auto Choice Sales. This sleek grey Civic boasts a spacious black interior and comes equipped with a powerful 2.0L I4 engine, making it perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With just 53,713km on the odometer, this Civic is practically brand new, ensuring years of trouble-free driving.
This Honda Civic is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats for those chilly mornings, and a rearview camera to give you peace of mind when backing up. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. Plus, with safety features like lane departure assist and forward collision warning, you can drive with confidence knowing you're protected.
Here are 5 features that make this Civic a standout:
- Low Mileage: With only 53,713km on the clock, this Civic is practically brand new and has plenty of life left in it.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with heated front seats.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind when backing up with a crystal-clear rearview camera.
- Lane Departure Assist: Stay in your lane and avoid accidents with the helpful lane departure assist feature.
- Forward Collision Warning: Get an alert if you're getting too close to the car ahead, giving you time to react and avoid a collision.
Vehicle Features
Auto Choice Sales
