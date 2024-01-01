Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2019 Honda Civic LX CVT, available now at Auto Choice Sales. This sleek grey Civic boasts a spacious black interior and comes equipped with a powerful 2.0L I4 engine, making it perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With just 53,713km on the odometer, this Civic is practically brand new, ensuring years of trouble-free driving.</p><p>This Honda Civic is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats for those chilly mornings, and a rearview camera to give you peace of mind when backing up. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. Plus, with safety features like lane departure assist and forward collision warning, you can drive with confidence knowing youre protected.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that make this Civic a standout:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> With only 53,713km on the clock, this Civic is practically brand new and has plenty of life left in it.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind when backing up with a crystal-clear rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Lane Departure Assist:</strong> Stay in your lane and avoid accidents with the helpful lane departure assist feature.</li><li><strong>Forward Collision Warning:</strong> Get an alert if youre getting too close to the car ahead, giving you time to react and avoid a collision.</li></ul>

2019 Honda Civic

53,713 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

LX CVT, LOW KM'S, ECON, H/SEATS, R/V CAM

12019558

2019 Honda Civic

LX CVT, LOW KM'S, ECON, H/SEATS, R/V CAM

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,713KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F51KH013436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,713 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2019 Honda Civic LX CVT, available now at Auto Choice Sales. This sleek grey Civic boasts a spacious black interior and comes equipped with a powerful 2.0L I4 engine, making it perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With just 53,713km on the odometer, this Civic is practically brand new, ensuring years of trouble-free driving.

This Honda Civic is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats for those chilly mornings, and a rearview camera to give you peace of mind when backing up. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. Plus, with safety features like lane departure assist and forward collision warning, you can drive with confidence knowing you're protected.

Here are 5 features that make this Civic a standout:

  • Low Mileage: With only 53,713km on the clock, this Civic is practically brand new and has plenty of life left in it.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with heated front seats.
  • Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind when backing up with a crystal-clear rearview camera.
  • Lane Departure Assist: Stay in your lane and avoid accidents with the helpful lane departure assist feature.
  • Forward Collision Warning: Get an alert if you're getting too close to the car ahead, giving you time to react and avoid a collision.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2019 Honda Civic