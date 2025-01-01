$22,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Touring CVT, ECON, REMOTE START, NAVI, LEATHER INT
2019 Honda Civic
Touring CVT, ECON, REMOTE START, NAVI, LEATHER INT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and performance with this sleek 2019 Honda Civic Touring CVT, available now at Auto Choice Sales. This black sedan boasts a powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo engine, offering a smooth and responsive ride. The charcoal leather interior provides a luxurious touch, while features like heated seats and a sunroof make every drive enjoyable. This Civic is packed with technology, including navigation, a premium sound system, and wireless charging, ensuring you stay connected and entertained.
With 106,007km on the odometer, this Civic has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. This meticulously crafted vehicle features a suite of advanced safety systems, including adaptive smart cruise control, lane departure assist, and forward collision warning, providing you with peace of mind on the road. The CVT transmission offers smooth shifting for a seamless driving experience.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this Civic Touring:
- Remote Start: Warm up your car on a cold winter day with the convenience of remote start.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of heated leather seats, perfect for any season.
- Navigation: Navigate your way with ease using the built-in GPS navigation system.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the panoramic sunroof.
- Wireless Charger: Keep your devices powered up effortlessly with the convenient wireless charging pad.
Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the thrill of driving this impressive Honda Civic Touring.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000