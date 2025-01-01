Menu
<p>Step into luxury and performance with this sleek 2019 Honda Civic Touring CVT, available now at Auto Choice Sales. This black sedan boasts a powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo engine, offering a smooth and responsive ride. The charcoal leather interior provides a luxurious touch, while features like heated seats and a sunroof make every drive enjoyable. This Civic is packed with technology, including navigation, a premium sound system, and wireless charging, ensuring you stay connected and entertained.</p><p>With 106,007km on the odometer, this Civic has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. This meticulously crafted vehicle features a suite of advanced safety systems, including adaptive smart cruise control, lane departure assist, and forward collision warning, providing you with peace of mind on the road. The CVT transmission offers smooth shifting for a seamless driving experience.</p><p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this Civic Touring:</p><ul><li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Warm up your car on a cold winter day with the convenience of remote start.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy the comfort and luxury of heated leather seats, perfect for any season.</li><li><strong>Navigation:</strong> Navigate your way with ease using the built-in GPS navigation system.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the panoramic sunroof.</li><li><strong>Wireless Charger:</strong> Keep your devices powered up effortlessly with the convenient wireless charging pad.</li></ul><p>Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the thrill of driving this impressive Honda Civic Touring.</p>

2019 Honda Civic

106,007 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

Touring CVT, ECON, REMOTE START, NAVI, LEATHER INT

12246829

2019 Honda Civic

Touring CVT, ECON, REMOTE START, NAVI, LEATHER INT

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,007KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F94KH105508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2019 Honda Civic