2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 1 5 8 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8576144

8576144 VIN: 5NMS2CADXKH089178

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 59,158 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.