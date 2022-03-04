$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential, AWD, R/V CAM, H/ SEATS & S.WHEEL
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8576144
- VIN: 5NMS2CADXKH089178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel efficient, AWD, Accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Locking AWD
Alloys & Rear tint
Rear view camera
Lane Keeping Assist
Sport & Smart driving modes
Bluetooth
USB port
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
