2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

59,158 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Essential, AWD, R/V CAM, H/ SEATS & S.WHEEL

Essential, AWD, R/V CAM, H/ SEATS & S.WHEEL

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,158KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8576144
  • VIN: 5NMS2CADXKH089178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient, AWD, Accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Locking AWD

Alloys & Rear tint

Rear view camera

Lane Keeping Assist

Sport & Smart driving modes

Bluetooth

USB port

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

