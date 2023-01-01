Menu
2019 Jaguar F-PACE

89,285 KM

Details Description

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

S AWD

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

S AWD

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,285KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10071849
  • Stock #: P1131721B
  • VIN: SADCM2FV4KA397360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

