2019 Jaguar F-PACE

$43,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 2 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10071849

10071849 Stock #: P1131721B

P1131721B VIN: SADCM2FV4KA397360

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,285 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.