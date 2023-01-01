$28,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4x4,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,LEATHER INT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
- Listing ID: 10162992
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX6KD384617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,692 KM
Vehicle Description
Gorgeous 4X4 V6 Cherokee Trail Hawk - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
4X4
Remote start
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
