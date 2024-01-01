2019 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
Beautiful fuel efficient 4X4 accident free SUV _ Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

4X4

Remote start

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Power drivers seat

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks.

Financing options and extended warranties available.

126,817 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,817KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCB2KD355750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful fuel efficient 4X4 accident free SUV _ Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

4X4

Remote start

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Power drivers seat

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks.

Financing options and extended warranties available.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000

