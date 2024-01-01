$19,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
North 4x4, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful fuel efficient 4X4 accident free SUV _ Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
4X4
Remote start
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Power drivers seat
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks.
Financing options and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
