Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sportage

26,483 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sportage

2019 Kia Sportage

LX,AWD,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sportage

LX,AWD,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,483KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8286960
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC5K7494220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient, One owner, AWD, accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now

 

High Value Features:

 

AWD

Eco/Sport driving modes

Remote start

Rear view camera

Alloys & rear tint

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 80,086 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sportage EX...
 129,681 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 115,271 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory