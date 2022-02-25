$32,995+ tax & licensing
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000
2019 Kia Sportage
LX,AWD,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,HEATED SEATS
Location
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
26,483KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8286960
- VIN: KNDPMCAC5K7494220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,483 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel efficient, One owner, AWD, accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now
High Value Features:
AWD
Eco/Sport driving modes
Remote start
Rear view camera
Alloys & rear tint
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2