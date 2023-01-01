$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
SE Black Edition S-AWC,ECO,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9999884
- VIN: JA4AT4AA9KZ606061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,723 KM
Vehicle Description
Stylish, fuel efficient AWD accident free Blackout Edition SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
AWD
Eco mode
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot Warning system
Bluetooth
USB ports
Satellite radio
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Power folding mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
