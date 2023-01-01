Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

130,723 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

SE Black Edition S-AWC,ECO,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,H/SEATS

SE Black Edition S-AWC,ECO,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,H/SEATS

Location

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

130,723KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9999884
  • VIN: JA4AT4AA9KZ606061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish, fuel efficient AWD accident free Blackout Edition SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

AWD

Eco mode

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot Warning system

Bluetooth

USB ports

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Power folding mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

