2019 Nissan Rogue

63,782 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD S, LOW KM'S, ECO, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, B.TOOTH

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD S, LOW KM'S, ECO, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, B.TOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,782KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10268007
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXKC806907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful low kilometer fuel efficient AWD accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

AWD

Eco & Sport modes

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot warning

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

