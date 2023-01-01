$28,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
AWD S, LOW KM'S, ECO, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, B.TOOTH
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10268007
- VIN: 5N1AT2MVXKC806907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,782 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful low kilometer fuel efficient AWD accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
AWD
Eco & Sport modes
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot warning
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
