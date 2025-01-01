Menu
2019 RAM 1500

171,513 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

Rebel | Back-Up Camera |

12654483

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel | Back-Up Camera |

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,513KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT3KN692064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,513 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-329-2000

1-800-308-CHEV
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2019 RAM 1500