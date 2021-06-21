Menu
2019 RAM 1500

52,450 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Express/Classic

2019 RAM 1500

Express/Classic

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,450KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7422509
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT5KG731171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 52,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, one owner, 4X4 Crew Cab Ram 1500 Classic - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

4X4

Crew cab

Remote start

Rear view camera

Black alloys & Running boards

Tonneau cover

Tow package

Built in electric brake controller

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Heated seats & Steering wheel

Power drivers seat

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

