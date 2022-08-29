Menu
2019 RAM 1500

54,245 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, LOW KMS, NAVI

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, LOW KMS, NAVI

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,245KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9180766
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT6KN859657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometer 4X4 Crew Cab Hemi Big Horn - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

4X4

Crew Cab

Running boards

Tow Package

Built in electric brake controller

Rear view camera

Front & Rear sensors

Navigation

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power sliding rear window

Power adjustable pedals

Power drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks. 

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

