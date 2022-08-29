$44,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, LOW KMS, NAVI
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9180766
- VIN: 1C6SRFFT6KN859657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Low kilometer 4X4 Crew Cab Hemi Big Horn - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
4X4
Crew Cab
Running boards
Tow Package
Built in electric brake controller
Rear view camera
Front & Rear sensors
Navigation
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power sliding rear window
Power adjustable pedals
Power drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks.
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.