2019 RAM 1500

163,636 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box,REMOTE START,R/V CAM

2019 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box,REMOTE START,R/V CAM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,636KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9243808
  VIN: 1C6RR7KT8KS691533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 163,636 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp looking blacked out accident free 4X4 Hemi Crew Cab Ram Express - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

4X4

Remote start

Rear view camera

Truck Cap

Bed Slide table

Black Alloys & running boards

Tow package

6 Passenger

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

