2019 RAM 1500
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box,REMOTE START,R/V CAM
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9243808
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT8KS691533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 163,636 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp looking blacked out accident free 4X4 Hemi Crew Cab Ram Express - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
4X4
Remote start
Rear view camera
Truck Cap
Bed Slide table
Black Alloys & running boards
Tow package
6 Passenger
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
