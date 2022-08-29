Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 6 3 6 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9243808

9243808 VIN: 1C6RR7KT8KS691533

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 163,636 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Air Conditioned Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

