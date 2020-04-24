Menu
2019 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech w/EyeSight Package

2019 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech w/EyeSight Package

Location

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4912926
  • Stock #: DM4294
  • VIN: 4S3GKAU63K3602731
Exterior Colour
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

BUY ONLINE FROM HOME 30 Day Exchange CALL for details: 844-338-8732 This Subaru won't be on the lot long! There is no mistaking this car for anything but extraordinary. Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: heated seats, tilt steering wheel, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Overhead console: Mini
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
  • Double wishbone rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Sport
Trim
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Surround Audio
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Rear spoiler: Wing
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Tires: Profile: 40
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Wiper Park
  • Simulated carbon fibre/metal-look door trim
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 348 L
  • Fuel Capacity: 50 L
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
  • Front Head Room: 955 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 944 mm
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 1950 kg
  • Overall Height: 1455 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • Leather/piano black shift knob trim
  • Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall Width: 1775 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2670 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1399 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1411 mm
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
  • Front Leg Room: 1095 mm
  • Lane Departure Warning: Active
  • STARLINK
  • Overall Length: 4625 mm
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • 2 USB ports
  • LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1441 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1401 mm
  • Curb weight: 1453 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

