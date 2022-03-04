Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

16,590 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Orillia

844-338-8732

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI 4Motion

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI 4Motion

Location

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

16,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8495988
  • Stock #: DM4591
  • VIN: WVWVA7AUXKW220694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour lapiz blue
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,590 KM

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Park Distance Control
Lane Assist
Driver Assistance Package
Light Assist
Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Traffic Alert

Subaru of Orillia

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

