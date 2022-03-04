$49,999+ tax & licensing
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Orillia
844-338-8732
2019 Volkswagen Golf
R 2.0 TSI 4Motion
Location
Subaru of Orillia
385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
844-338-8732
16,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8495988
- Stock #: DM4591
- VIN: WVWVA7AUXKW220694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour lapiz blue
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,590 KM
Vehicle Features
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Park Distance Control
Lane Assist
Driver Assistance Package
Light Assist
Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Subaru of Orillia
385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2