Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

187,271 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,271KM
VIN 3VWC57BU4KM050971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # RZ232368C
  • Mileage 187,271 KM

Vehicle Description

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000

1-800-308-CHEV
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Volkswagen Jetta