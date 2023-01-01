$29,995+ tax & licensing
705-329-2000
2020 Buick Encore
GX AWD 4dr Preferred
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
- Listing ID: 9819139
- Stock #: 8025
- VIN: KL4MMCSL9LB133468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,792 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Satin Steel Metallic 2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4D Sport Utility AWD
9-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
