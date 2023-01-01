Menu
2020 Buick Encore

11,792 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

GX AWD 4dr Preferred

Location

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

11,792KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9819139
  • Stock #: 8025
  • VIN: KL4MMCSL9LB133468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8025
  • Mileage 11,792 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Satin Steel Metallic 2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4D Sport Utility AWD
9-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

