2020 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Premium
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,143 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Summit White 2020 Buick Envision Premium I 4D Sport Utility AWD
9-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Reviews:
* Owners and reviewers alike say the Envision delivers strongly on key attributes including a comfortable ride, low noise levels, and an overall smooth and easy-driving character. Strong styling and design are highly rated as well, and the Envision is commonly noted for its generous array of unique feature content, including built-in subscription-based Wi-Fi and OnStar. Source: autoTRADER.ca
