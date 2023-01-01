Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Buick Envision

61,143 KM

Details Description

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2020 Buick Envision

2020 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Premium

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 10220943
  2. 10220943
  3. 10220943
  4. 10220943
  5. 10220943
  6. 10220943
  7. 10220943
  8. 10220943
  9. 10220943
  10. 10220943
  11. 10220943
  12. 10220943
  13. 10220943
  14. 10220943
  15. 10220943
  16. 10220943
  17. 10220943
  18. 10220943
  19. 10220943
  20. 10220943
  21. 10220943
  22. 10220943
  23. 10220943
  24. 10220943
  25. 10220943
  26. 10220943
  27. 10220943
  28. 10220943
  29. 10220943
  30. 10220943
  31. 10220943
  32. 10220943
  33. 10220943
  34. 10220943
  35. 10220943
  36. 10220943
  37. 10220943
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,143KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10220943
  • Stock #: 8069
  • VIN: LRBFX3SX1LD044179

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,143 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Summit White 2020 Buick Envision Premium I 4D Sport Utility AWD
9-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.


Reviews:
* Owners and reviewers alike say the Envision delivers strongly on key attributes including a comfortable ride, low noise levels, and an overall smooth and easy-driving character. Strong styling and design are highly rated as well, and the Envision is commonly noted for its generous array of unique feature content, including built-in subscription-based Wi-Fi and OnStar. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2011 Buick Lucerne 4...
 69,392 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 142,842 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 142,843 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory