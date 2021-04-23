Menu
2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV

19,929 KM

$96,995

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Platinum PLATINUM LOADED POWER BOARDS ROOF NAV 22'' WHEELS

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

19,929KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7017938
  • Stock #: 6615
  • VIN: 1GYS4KKJ0LR253473

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,929 KM

Receive one no-charge oil change with the purchase of this Certified Pre-Owned vehicle! Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

