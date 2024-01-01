Menu
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT from Auto Choice Sales! This grey beauty with a charcoal interior boasts a powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo engine and an automatic transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With just 109,927km on the odometer, this Equinox is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

Step inside and experience the comfort of heated seats, enjoy the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry, and stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety is a priority with features like adaptive smart cruise control, lane departure assist, and a rearview camera. Whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a family road trip, this Equinox will provide a smooth and confident ride.

This Equinox offers an impressive combination of features:

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Relax and let the Equinox take the wheel with this advanced cruise control system that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.
Heated Seats: Cozy up on cold mornings with the comfort of heated front seats.
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay: Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps and music using seamless integration with your smartphone.
Lane Departure Assist: Enjoy added peace of mind knowing that this feature will alert you if you begin to drift out of your lane.
Rearview Camera: Navigate tight parking spaces and back up with ease thanks to the convenient rearview camera.

Ready to experience the Equinox for yourself? Visit Auto Choice Sales today!

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2GNAXUEV2L6202515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT from Auto Choice Sales! This grey beauty with a charcoal interior boasts a powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo engine and an automatic transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With just 109,927km on the odometer, this Equinox is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

Step inside and experience the comfort of heated seats, enjoy the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry, and stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety is a priority with features like adaptive smart cruise control, lane departure assist, and a rearview camera. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a family road trip, this Equinox will provide a smooth and confident ride.

This Equinox offers an impressive combination of features:

  • Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Relax and let the Equinox take the wheel with this advanced cruise control system that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.
  • Heated Seats: Cozy up on cold mornings with the comfort of heated front seats.
  • Android Auto & Apple CarPlay: Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps and music using seamless integration with your smartphone.
  • Lane Departure Assist: Enjoy added peace of mind knowing that this feature will alert you if you begin to drift out of your lane.
  • Rearview Camera: Navigate tight parking spaces and back up with ease thanks to the convenient rearview camera.

Ready to experience the Equinox for yourself? Visit Auto Choice Sales today!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

