$22,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, H/SEATS
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,927 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT from Auto Choice Sales! This grey beauty with a charcoal interior boasts a powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo engine and an automatic transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With just 109,927km on the odometer, this Equinox is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
Step inside and experience the comfort of heated seats, enjoy the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry, and stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety is a priority with features like adaptive smart cruise control, lane departure assist, and a rearview camera. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a family road trip, this Equinox will provide a smooth and confident ride.
This Equinox offers an impressive combination of features:
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Relax and let the Equinox take the wheel with this advanced cruise control system that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.
- Heated Seats: Cozy up on cold mornings with the comfort of heated front seats.
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay: Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps and music using seamless integration with your smartphone.
- Lane Departure Assist: Enjoy added peace of mind knowing that this feature will alert you if you begin to drift out of your lane.
- Rearview Camera: Navigate tight parking spaces and back up with ease thanks to the convenient rearview camera.
Ready to experience the Equinox for yourself? Visit Auto Choice Sales today!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000