$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT,REMOTE START,AWD,PWR T/GATE,H/SEATS,R/V CAM
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT,REMOTE START,AWD,PWR T/GATE,H/SEATS,R/V CAM
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,945 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and capable SUV? Auto Choice Sales is thrilled to present this well-maintained 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT! This stunning Equinox, boasting a sleek green exterior and a comfortable charcoal interior, is ready for your next adventure. With 119,945 km on the odometer, this SUV offers a fantastic blend of practicality and modern features, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2L I4 Turbo engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission.
This 2020 Equinox LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the added convenience of remote start, allowing you to warm up or cool down the cabin before you even step inside. The all-wheel-drive system provides superior handling and confidence in various road conditions, while the power tailgate makes loading and unloading cargo a breeze. Heated seats offer cozy comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings. Plus, the rearview camera adds an extra layer of safety and convenience when parking and maneuvering. Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the Equinox difference!
Here are five of the best features:
- Remote Start: Warm up your car on those cold Canadian mornings!
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road with confidence!
- Power Tailgate: Load up your cargo with ease!
- Heated Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort on every drive!
- Rearview Camera: Park and maneuver with confidence!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-792-9000