2020 Chevrolet Equinox

119,945 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT,REMOTE START,AWD,PWR T/GATE,H/SEATS,R/V CAM

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT,REMOTE START,AWD,PWR T/GATE,H/SEATS,R/V CAM

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,945KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEX7L6222833

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,945 KM

Looking for a versatile and capable SUV? Auto Choice Sales is thrilled to present this well-maintained 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT! This stunning Equinox, boasting a sleek green exterior and a comfortable charcoal interior, is ready for your next adventure. With 119,945 km on the odometer, this SUV offers a fantastic blend of practicality and modern features, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2L I4 Turbo engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission.

This 2020 Equinox LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the added convenience of remote start, allowing you to warm up or cool down the cabin before you even step inside. The all-wheel-drive system provides superior handling and confidence in various road conditions, while the power tailgate makes loading and unloading cargo a breeze. Heated seats offer cozy comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings. Plus, the rearview camera adds an extra layer of safety and convenience when parking and maneuvering. Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the Equinox difference!

Here are five of the best features:

  • Remote Start: Warm up your car on those cold Canadian mornings!
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road with confidence!
  • Power Tailgate: Load up your cargo with ease!
  • Heated Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort on every drive!
  • Rearview Camera: Park and maneuver with confidence!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
