Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 5.3L 4X4 HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL REAR CAM
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
38,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 6826
- VIN: 1GCRYDED3LZ262565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Summit White 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4D Extended Cab 4WD
8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9