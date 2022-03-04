2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995 + taxes & licensing
3 8 , 5 6 3 K M
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 8544998

8544998 Stock #: 6826

6826 VIN: 1GCRYDED3LZ262565

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 38,563 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

