2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

38,563 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

LT 5.3L 4X4 HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL REAR CAM

Location

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

38,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8544998
  • Stock #: 6826
  • VIN: 1GCRYDED3LZ262565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Summit White 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4D Extended Cab 4WD
8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

