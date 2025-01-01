Menu
Recent Arrival! Silver 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4D Hatchback FWD CVT 1.4L DOHC Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2020 Chevrolet Spark

13,177 KM

Details Description

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT LT w-1LT

12158958

2020 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT LT w-1LT

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,177KM
VIN KL8CD6SA3LC468729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SB099501A
  • Mileage 13,177 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Silver 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4D Hatchback FWD
CVT 1.4L DOHC


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Chevrolet Spark