2020 Chevrolet Traverse

63,929 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

FWD 4dr LT Cloth w-1LT

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  • Listing ID: 10005492
  • Stock #: 8048
  • VIN: 1GNERGKW2LJ144208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,929 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

