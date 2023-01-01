$36,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-329-2000
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
FWD 4dr LT Cloth w-1LT
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10005492
- Stock #: 8048
- VIN: 1GNERGKW2LJ144208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,929 KM
Vehicle Description
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.