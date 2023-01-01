Menu
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

53,613 KM

Details Description

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LT Cloth w-1LT

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LT Cloth w-1LT

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,613KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9892934
  • Stock #: 8035
  • VIN: 1GNEVGKW4LJ164441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8035
  • Mileage 53,613 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Satin Steel Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT Cloth w/1LT Cloth w/1LT 4D Sport Utility AWD
9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

