2020 Chevrolet Traverse

$38,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 6 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9892934

9892934 Stock #: 8035

8035 VIN: 1GNEVGKW4LJ164441

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 8035

Mileage 53,613 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.