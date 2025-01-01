Menu
Account
Sign In
Beautiful Chevy Trax AWD comes CARFAX VERIFIED, SAFETY CERTIFIED and inspected at no extra charge. <br/> One owner suv has been well maintained <br/> <br/> <br/> Loaded with partial leather seats, power adjustable seat, AC, Bluetooth, backup camera, push to start, remote start, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, roof rails, alloy rims, rear privacy windows, power windows, mirrors and locks, remote keyless entry, hood deflector and more <br/> <br/> <br/> Walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yrijdiDKPg <br/> <br/> <br/> Had one owner and has been well maintained. <br/> Carfax shows 25 service records <br/> Link to Carfax report: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XN%2FdkfWVWBq812ydTYiCEGgkAzoIxrlz <br/> <br/> <br/> Book this vehicle for a test drive by giving us a call at 705/826/6777 <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details. <br/> <br/> <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/>

2020 Chevrolet Trax

178,900 KM

Details Description

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT AWD Certified One Owner Well Maintained

Watch This Vehicle
12803575

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT AWD Certified One Owner Well Maintained

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  1. 12803575
  2. 12803575
  3. 12803575
  4. 12803575
  5. 12803575
  6. 12803575
  7. 12803575
  8. 12803575
  9. 12803575
  10. 12803575
  11. 12803575
  12. 12803575
  13. 12803575
  14. 12803575
  15. 12803575
  16. 12803575
  17. 12803575
  18. 12803575
  19. 12803575
  20. 12803575
  21. 12803575
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,900KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB2LL121094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 178,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Chevy Trax AWD comes CARFAX VERIFIED, SAFETY CERTIFIED and inspected at no extra charge.
One owner suv has been well maintained


Loaded with partial leather seats, power adjustable seat, AC, Bluetooth, backup camera, push to start, remote start, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, roof rails, alloy rims, rear privacy windows, power windows, mirrors and locks, remote keyless entry, hood deflector and more


Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yrijdiDKPg


Had one owner and has been well maintained.
Carfax shows 25 service records
Link to Carfax report:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XN%2FdkfWVWBq812ydTYiCEGgkAzoIxrlz


Book this vehicle for a test drive by giving us a call at 705/826/6777
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.


www.autorepublic.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Republic

Used 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD Certified One Owner Well Maintained for sale in Orillia, ON
2020 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD Certified One Owner Well Maintained 178,900 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Buick Verano Premium Turbo Certified Loaded Well Maintained for sale in Orillia, ON
2014 Buick Verano Premium Turbo Certified Loaded Well Maintained 139,700 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT Certified Loaded One Owner for sale in Orillia, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT Certified Loaded One Owner 196,300 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Republic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2020 Chevrolet Trax