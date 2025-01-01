$14,495+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Trax
LT AWD Certified One Owner Well Maintained
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,900KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB2LL121094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 178,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful Chevy Trax AWD comes CARFAX VERIFIED, SAFETY CERTIFIED and inspected at no extra charge.
One owner suv has been well maintained
Loaded with partial leather seats, power adjustable seat, AC, Bluetooth, backup camera, push to start, remote start, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, roof rails, alloy rims, rear privacy windows, power windows, mirrors and locks, remote keyless entry, hood deflector and more
Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yrijdiDKPg
Had one owner and has been well maintained.
Carfax shows 25 service records
Link to Carfax report:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XN%2FdkfWVWBq812ydTYiCEGgkAzoIxrlz
Book this vehicle for a test drive by giving us a call at 705/826/6777
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
