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2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
147,300KM
VIN 1FTEX1EB5LKE53329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # FF20147
- Mileage 147,300 KM
Vehicle Description
ABSOLUTELY MINT CONDITION
One owner truck with bulletproof powertrain combination of reliable and efficient 3.3L V6 (NON TURBO), 6 speed transmission and 4x4
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!
Had one owner and was well maintained - Carfax shows 27 service records
Has Bluetooth, AC, backup camera, box cap, running boards, fog lights, alloy rims, power windows, locks and windows, tinted windows and more
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2h_chSdvHg
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
Financing is available
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
One owner truck with bulletproof powertrain combination of reliable and efficient 3.3L V6 (NON TURBO), 6 speed transmission and 4x4
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!
Had one owner and was well maintained - Carfax shows 27 service records
Has Bluetooth, AC, backup camera, box cap, running boards, fog lights, alloy rims, power windows, locks and windows, tinted windows and more
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2h_chSdvHg
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
Financing is available
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2020 Ford F-150