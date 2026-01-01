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ABSOLUTELY MINT CONDITION <br/> One owner truck with bulletproof powertrain combination of reliable and efficient 3.3L V6 (NON TURBO), 6 speed transmission and 4x4 <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes safety certified with no extra charge <br/> Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance! <br/> <br/> <br/> Had one owner and was well maintained - Carfax shows 27 service records <br/> <br/> <br/> Has Bluetooth, AC, backup camera, box cap, running boards, fog lights, alloy rims, power windows, locks and windows, tinted windows and more <br/> Link to Youtube Walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2h_chSdvHg <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing is available <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTO REPUBLIC <br/> Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> 5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4 <br/>

2020 Ford F-150

147,300 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained

Watch This Vehicle
14084904.810738792?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32544

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Certified One Owner Well Maintained

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

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Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,300KM
VIN 1FTEX1EB5LKE53329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FF20147
  • Mileage 147,300 KM

Vehicle Description

ABSOLUTELY MINT CONDITION
One owner truck with bulletproof powertrain combination of reliable and efficient 3.3L V6 (NON TURBO), 6 speed transmission and 4x4


Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!


Had one owner and was well maintained - Carfax shows 27 service records


Has Bluetooth, AC, backup camera, box cap, running boards, fog lights, alloy rims, power windows, locks and windows, tinted windows and more
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2h_chSdvHg


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


Financing is available


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

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705-826-XXXX

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705-826-6777

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$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2020 Ford F-150