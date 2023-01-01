Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

88,099 KM

Details Description

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 10220961
  2. 10220961
  3. 10220961
  4. 10220961
  5. 10220961
  6. 10220961
  7. 10220961
  8. 10220961
  9. 10220961
  10. 10220961
  11. 10220961
  12. 10220961
  13. 10220961
  14. 10220961
  15. 10220961
  16. 10220961
  17. 10220961
  18. 10220961
  19. 10220961
  20. 10220961
  21. 10220961
  22. 10220961
  23. 10220961
  24. 10220961
  25. 10220961
  26. 10220961
  27. 10220961
  28. 10220961
  29. 10220961
  30. 10220961
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,099KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10220961
  • Stock #: PZ317506A
  • VIN: 1GTU9CED4LZ277738

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Black 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 4D Crew Cab 4WD
10-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2011 Buick Lucerne 4...
 69,392 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 142,842 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 142,843 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory