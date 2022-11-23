Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 3500

33,989 KM

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

HD CREW CAB 3500HD DENALI DIESEL 4X4 ROOF NAV

HD CREW CAB 3500HD DENALI DIESEL 4X4 ROOF NAV

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

33,989KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9438402
  • Stock #: 6891B
  • VIN: 1GT49WEY9LF219064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! White 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4D Crew Cab 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

