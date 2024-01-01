$24,995+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
FWD 4dr SLE,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,LKA,H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,782 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful fuel efficient accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Remote start
Rear view camera
Lane Alert system
Collision Alert system
Bluetooth
USB ports
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing options and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Choice Sales
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000