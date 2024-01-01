Menu
<p>Beautiful fuel efficient accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>Remote start</p><p>Rear view camera</p><p>Lane Alert system</p><p>Collision Alert system</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>USB ports</p><p>Touch screen media</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Dual climate control</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Power drivers seat</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Auto lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p>Financing options and extended warranties available.</p><p> </p>

2020 GMC Terrain

78,782 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain

FWD 4dr SLE,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,LKA,H/SEATS

2020 GMC Terrain

FWD 4dr SLE,REMOTE START,R/V CAM,LKA,H/SEATS

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

78,782KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GKALMEV5LL269419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful fuel efficient accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

Remote start

Rear view camera

Lane Alert system

Collision Alert system

Bluetooth

USB ports

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing options and extended warranties available.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

