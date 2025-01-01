$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Yukon
Denali | Bose Audio |
2020 GMC Yukon
Denali | Bose Audio |
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,776 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 GMC Yukon AWD is a perfect blend of luxury, power, and versatility, making it ideal for any adventure. With its bold Onyx Black exterior and spacious interior, this SUV is as stylish as it is practical. The 6.2L V8 engine delivers powerful performance, while the 10-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth, responsive handling, whether you're navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path.
Equipped with the Denali Ultimate Package, the Yukon features premium touches like a power sliding sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for maximum comfort. The second-row seats are heated as well, ensuring all passengers enjoy a premium experience. The advanced GMC Infotainment System with navigation, SiriusXM radio, and HD Radio keeps you connected on every journey.
Convenience is at your fingertips with features like hands-free power liftgate, wireless charging, and a 110V AC power outlet. The trailer brake controller and rear-vision camera make towing a breeze, while the Magnetic Ride Control suspension ensures a smooth ride. With safety features like front and rear park assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control, the 2020 GMC Yukon AWD is the ultimate family vehicle, offering both luxury and capability for all your travels.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-329-XXXX(click to show)
705-329-2000
Alternate Numbers1-800-308-CHEV
+ taxes & licensing
705-329-2000