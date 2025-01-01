Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2020 GMC Yukon AWD is a perfect blend of luxury, power, and versatility, making it ideal for any adventure. With its bold Onyx Black exterior and spacious interior, this SUV is as stylish as it is practical. The 6.2L V8 engine delivers powerful performance, while the 10-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth, responsive handling, whether youre navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path. Equipped with the Denali Ultimate Package, the Yukon features premium touches like a power sliding sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for maximum comfort. The second-row seats are heated as well, ensuring all passengers enjoy a premium experience. The advanced GMC Infotainment System with navigation, SiriusXM radio, and HD Radio keeps you connected on every journey. Convenience is at your fingertips with features like hands-free power liftgate, wireless charging, and a 110V AC power outlet. The trailer brake controller and rear-vision camera make towing a breeze, while the Magnetic Ride Control suspension ensures a smooth ride. With safety features like front and rear park assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control, the 2020 GMC Yukon AWD is the ultimate family vehicle, offering both luxury and capability for all your travels.

2020 GMC Yukon

154,776 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Yukon

Denali | Bose Audio |

Watch This Vehicle
12382860

2020 GMC Yukon

Denali | Bose Audio |

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 12382860
  2. 12382860
  3. 12382860
  4. 12382860
  5. 12382860
  6. 12382860
  7. 12382860
  8. 12382860
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,776KM
VIN 1GKS2CKJ6LR151374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,776 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 GMC Yukon AWD is a perfect blend of luxury, power, and versatility, making it ideal for any adventure. With its bold Onyx Black exterior and spacious interior, this SUV is as stylish as it is practical. The 6.2L V8 engine delivers powerful performance, while the 10-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth, responsive handling, whether you're navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path.

Equipped with the Denali Ultimate Package, the Yukon features premium touches like a power sliding sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for maximum comfort. The second-row seats are heated as well, ensuring all passengers enjoy a premium experience. The advanced GMC Infotainment System with navigation, SiriusXM radio, and HD Radio keeps you connected on every journey.

Convenience is at your fingertips with features like hands-free power liftgate, wireless charging, and a 110V AC power outlet. The trailer brake controller and rear-vision camera make towing a breeze, while the Magnetic Ride Control suspension ensures a smooth ride. With safety features like front and rear park assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control, the 2020 GMC Yukon AWD is the ultimate family vehicle, offering both luxury and capability for all your travels.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Ford Edge Titanium 138,062 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS | Apple Carplay | for sale in Orillia, ON
2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS | Apple Carplay | 21,297 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback Technik for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback Technik 83,200 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Yukon