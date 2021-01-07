Menu
2020 GMC Yukon

30,743 KM

$63,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

SLT 5.3L 8-PASS HEATED STEERING WHEEL 22" WHEELS

Location

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

30,743KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6467616
  • Stock #: 6557
  • VIN: 1GKS2BKC4LR286963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Receive one no-charge oil change with the purchase of this Certified Pre-Owned vehicle! Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

