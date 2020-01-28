2020 Hyundai Elantra

Beautiful well equipped fuel efficient sedan with alloy wheels, power sunroof, both Sport and Smart diving modes. The added safety of the rear view camera, blind-spot collision warning system (BCW) and the Lane Keeping Assist system (LKA). The convenience of bluetooth, USB port, touchscreen media, heated seats, heated steering wheel, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering whell and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the optimal diving posiion. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags,window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.