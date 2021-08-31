Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

60,677 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,677KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8036929
  VIN: KMHD84LF1LU053588

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 60,677 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Sharp and stylish, fuel efficient, accident free ex-rental - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Sport & Smart optional driving modes

Alloys & tint

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot collision warning system

Bluetooth & USB port

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

