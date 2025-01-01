Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

109,914 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Trend AWD,ECO/SPORT,R/V CAM,H/SEATS & S.WHEEL

12153972

2020 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Trend AWD,ECO/SPORT,R/V CAM,H/SEATS & S.WHEEL

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,914KM
Good Condition
VIN KM8K3CA51LU476827

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,914 KM

Get ready to turn heads in this vibrant red 2020 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Trend AWD. This stylish SUV boasts a powerful 1.6L turbocharged engine, giving you the perfect blend of performance and efficiency. The all-wheel drive system ensures you're prepared for any weather condition, while the ECO and SPORT modes allow you to tailor your driving experience. Step inside and enjoy the luxurious feel of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. With a spacious interior featuring folding rear seats and a rearview camera, this KONA is ideal for families on the go. With only 109,914km on the odometer, this pre-owned KONA is just getting started.

This vehicle is packed with features designed to make every drive enjoyable and safe. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and heated mirrors. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and keep your music flowing with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. Keep an eye on your surroundings with blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, and rest assured knowing you're protected with multiple airbags and a security system.

This 2020 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Trend AWD is waiting for you at Auto Choice Sales. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a stylish, powerful, and well-equipped SUV.

Here are 5 of the KONA's most sizzling features:

  1. Turbocharged Engine: Experience the thrill of a powerful 1.6L Turbocharged engine.
  2. All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any weather condition with confidence.
  3. Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest days.
  4. Apple CarPlay & Android Auto: Stay connected and entertained on the road.
  5. Rearview Camera & Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have a clear view of your surroundings.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2020 Hyundai KONA