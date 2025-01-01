$18,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Trend AWD,ECO/SPORT,R/V CAM,H/SEATS & S.WHEEL
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,914 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this vibrant red 2020 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Trend AWD. This stylish SUV boasts a powerful 1.6L turbocharged engine, giving you the perfect blend of performance and efficiency. The all-wheel drive system ensures you're prepared for any weather condition, while the ECO and SPORT modes allow you to tailor your driving experience. Step inside and enjoy the luxurious feel of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. With a spacious interior featuring folding rear seats and a rearview camera, this KONA is ideal for families on the go. With only 109,914km on the odometer, this pre-owned KONA is just getting started.
This vehicle is packed with features designed to make every drive enjoyable and safe. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and heated mirrors. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and keep your music flowing with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. Keep an eye on your surroundings with blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, and rest assured knowing you're protected with multiple airbags and a security system.
This 2020 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Trend AWD is waiting for you at Auto Choice Sales. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a stylish, powerful, and well-equipped SUV.
Here are 5 of the KONA's most sizzling features:
- Turbocharged Engine: Experience the thrill of a powerful 1.6L Turbocharged engine.
- All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any weather condition with confidence.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest days.
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto: Stay connected and entertained on the road.
- Rearview Camera & Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have a clear view of your surroundings.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000