Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable compact SUV? Auto Choice Sales is thrilled to present this well-maintained 2020 Hyundai Kona Essential! This versatile crossover boasts all-wheel drive, perfect for tackling Canadian winters and providing confident handling year-round. With just 100,838km on the odometer, this Kona is ready for many more adventures. Its practical design and fuel-efficient 2L I4 engine make it an ideal choice for city commutes and weekend getaways alike. Finished in a sleek grey exterior, this Kona is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>Step inside and discover a comfortable charcoal interior, equipped with features designed for your convenience. Stay connected with Bluetooth, enjoy the added safety of a rear-view camera, and experience the comfort of heated seats on those chilly mornings. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience. Auto Choice Sales is confident that this Kona will exceed your expectations.</p><p>Heres a quick look at some of the features youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence!</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort, even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Rear-View Camera:</strong> Park and maneuver with ease and added safety.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Seamlessly connect your devices for calls and music.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Make a statement with the KONAs modern and eye-catching exterior.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2020 Hyundai KONA

100,838 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai KONA

Essential, AWD, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS, B.TOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
13138150

2020 Hyundai KONA

Essential, AWD, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS, B.TOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1762187832961
  2. 1762187833476
  3. 1762187833889
  4. 1762187834327
  5. 1762187834777
  6. 1762187835202
  7. 1762187835674
  8. 1762187836119
  9. 1762187836649
  10. 1762187837086
  11. 1762187837532
  12. 1762187837944
  13. 1762187838423
  14. 1762187838887
  15. 1762187839393
  16. 1762187839841
  17. 1762187840285
  18. 1762187840706
  19. 1762187841152
  20. 1762187841618
  21. 1762187842279
  22. 1762187842770
  23. 1762187843180
  24. 1762187843620
  25. 1762187844041
  26. 1762187844491
  27. 1762187844898
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,838KM
Good Condition
VIN KM8K1CAA5LU489101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable compact SUV? Auto Choice Sales is thrilled to present this well-maintained 2020 Hyundai Kona Essential! This versatile crossover boasts all-wheel drive, perfect for tackling Canadian winters and providing confident handling year-round. With just 100,838km on the odometer, this Kona is ready for many more adventures. Its practical design and fuel-efficient 2L I4 engine make it an ideal choice for city commutes and weekend getaways alike. Finished in a sleek grey exterior, this Kona is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Step inside and discover a comfortable charcoal interior, equipped with features designed for your convenience. Stay connected with Bluetooth, enjoy the added safety of a rear-view camera, and experience the comfort of heated seats on those chilly mornings. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience. Auto Choice Sales is confident that this Kona will exceed your expectations.

Here's a quick look at some of the features you'll love:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
  • Heated Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort, even on the coldest days.
  • Rear-View Camera: Park and maneuver with ease and added safety.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your devices for calls and music.
  • Stylish Design: Make a statement with the KONA's modern and eye-catching exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV,AWD,ECO,R/V CAM,REMOTE START,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS for sale in Orillia, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai SV,AWD,ECO,R/V CAM,REMOTE START,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS 99,197 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T, ECON, R/V CAM, NAVI, REMOTE START,LEATHER INT for sale in Orillia, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T, ECON, R/V CAM, NAVI, REMOTE START,LEATHER INT 151,924 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro,PANO,NAVI,PWR T/GATE for sale in Orillia, ON
2020 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro,PANO,NAVI,PWR T/GATE 98,556 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2020 Hyundai KONA