$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
Essential, AWD, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS, B.TOOTH
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,838 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable compact SUV? Auto Choice Sales is thrilled to present this well-maintained 2020 Hyundai Kona Essential! This versatile crossover boasts all-wheel drive, perfect for tackling Canadian winters and providing confident handling year-round. With just 100,838km on the odometer, this Kona is ready for many more adventures. Its practical design and fuel-efficient 2L I4 engine make it an ideal choice for city commutes and weekend getaways alike. Finished in a sleek grey exterior, this Kona is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Step inside and discover a comfortable charcoal interior, equipped with features designed for your convenience. Stay connected with Bluetooth, enjoy the added safety of a rear-view camera, and experience the comfort of heated seats on those chilly mornings. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience. Auto Choice Sales is confident that this Kona will exceed your expectations.
Here's a quick look at some of the features you'll love:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
- Heated Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort, even on the coldest days.
- Rear-View Camera: Park and maneuver with ease and added safety.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your devices for calls and music.
- Stylish Design: Make a statement with the KONA's modern and eye-catching exterior.
Vehicle Features
