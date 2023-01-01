Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

35,338 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD,PWR S/ROOF,LEATHER INT,H/SEATS

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD,PWR S/ROOF,LEATHER INT,H/SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

35,338KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9722953
  VIN: KM8K6CAA6LU533608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish one owner fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

AWD

Remote start

Eco & Sport driving modes

Power sunroof

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot monitoring

Lane Keeping Assist

Forward collision warning

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Power drivers seat

Climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

