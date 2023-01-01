$29,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury AWD,PWR S/ROOF,LEATHER INT,H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9722953
- VIN: KM8K6CAA6LU533608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,338 KM
Vehicle Description
Stylish one owner fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
AWD
Remote start
Eco & Sport driving modes
Power sunroof
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot monitoring
Lane Keeping Assist
Forward collision warning
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Power drivers seat
Climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
