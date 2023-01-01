Menu
2020 Hyundai Venue

46,426 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2020 Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Denim Interior IVT,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF

2020 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Denim Interior IVT,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,426KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9591406
  VIN: KMHRC8A36LU027458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful fuel efficient accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Remote start

Power sunroof

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot monitoring

Forward safety system

Lane Keeping assist

Navigation

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C

Climate control

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

