$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2020 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate w/Denim Interior IVT,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9591406
- VIN: KMHRC8A36LU027458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,426 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful fuel efficient accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Remote start
Power sunroof
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot monitoring
Forward safety system
Lane Keeping assist
Navigation
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Cruise control
A/C
Climate control
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.