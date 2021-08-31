2020 Kia Forte

+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Stylish, fuel efficient, accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Sport/Smart driving modes
Alloys & tint
Power sunroof
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot monitors
Lane keeping assist system
Forward collision warning system
Bluetooth, USB port, Touchscreen media
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2