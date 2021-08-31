Menu
2020 Kia Forte

38,752 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,B.TOOTH

2020 Kia Forte

EX,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,B.TOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,752KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8029162
  VIN: 3KPF54AD2LE140406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,752 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish, fuel efficient, accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Sport/Smart driving modes

Alloys & tint

Power sunroof

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot monitors

Lane keeping assist system

Forward collision warning system

Bluetooth, USB port, Touchscreen media

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

