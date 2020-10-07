2020 Kia Soul

+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful, fuel efficient and exceptionally safe vehicle with alloy wheels, tinted windows, optional Sport driving mode, rear view camera, blind-spot collision warning system(BCW), lane keeping assist system(LKA) and forward collision assist system(FCA). The convenience of bluetooth, USB port, touch screen media, heated seats and heated steering wheel. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center armrest with cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2