2020 Kia Soul

20,841 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,H/SEATS,H/S.WHEEL

2020 Kia Soul

EX,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,H/SEATS,H/S.WHEEL

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,841KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5900964
  • VIN: KNDJ33AUXL7033372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,841 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, fuel efficient and exceptionally safe vehicle with alloy wheels, tinted windows, optional Sport driving mode, rear view camera, blind-spot collision warning system(BCW), lane keeping assist system(LKA) and forward collision assist system(FCA). The convenience of bluetooth, USB port, touch screen media, heated seats and heated steering wheel. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center armrest with cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

