2020 Kia Soul

51,259 KM

Details

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX,RV CAM,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,BCW,LKA

2020 Kia Soul

EX,RV CAM,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,BCW,LKA

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

51,259KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9078376
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU1L7062789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp & stylish fuel efficient, accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Sport driving mode

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot Collision warning

Forward safety system

Lane keeping assist

Bluetooth

USB port

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C

Height adjustable drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors 

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

