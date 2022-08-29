2020 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 2 5 9 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9078376

9078376 VIN: KNDJ33AU1L7062789

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 51,259 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

