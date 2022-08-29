$25,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2020 Kia Soul
EX,RV CAM,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,BCW,LKA
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
- Listing ID: 9078376
- VIN: KNDJ33AU1L7062789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,259 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp & stylish fuel efficient, accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Sport driving mode
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot Collision warning
Forward safety system
Lane keeping assist
Bluetooth
USB port
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Cruise control
A/C
Height adjustable drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
